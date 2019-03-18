Apple launches Smart Covers for new iPad Air and iPad mini including return of leather options

Along with the launch of the new iPad Air and iPad mini today, Apple has updated a few of its accessories including the Smart Cover and iPad Pro Smart Folio.

The Smart Cover for the 10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd-generation) is available in four colors including charcoal gray, white, pink sand, and a new option: papaya. It runs $49. The Leather Smart Cover for iPad Air is back at $69 in four colors: midnight blue, saddle brown, black, and red.

The new iPad mini (5th-generation) now has the same Smart Cover choices as the polyurethane version for the iPad Air and comes in $10 less at $39.

The 10.5-inch iPad Air also has a Smart Keyboard as an option for $159. As noted by Apple, it’s the same as the Smart Keyboard that was offered for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It’s available for about $16 less on Amazon.

Finally, the iPad Pro Smart Folio from $79 has received the pink sand colorway as a new option.

Earlier today we also learned that both new iPads feature Logitech Crayon support as an Apple Pencil alternative.

