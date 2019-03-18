Apple launches Smart Covers for new iPad Air and iPad mini including return of leather options

- Mar. 18th 2019 9:40 am PT

Along with the launch of the new iPad Air and iPad mini today, Apple has updated a few of its accessories including the Smart Cover and iPad Pro Smart Folio.

The Smart Cover for the 10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd-generation) is available in four colors including charcoal gray, white, pink sand, and a new option: papaya. It runs $49. The Leather Smart Cover for iPad Air is back at $69 in four colors: midnight blue, saddle brown, black, and red.

The new iPad mini (5th-generation) now has the same Smart Cover choices as the polyurethane version for the iPad Air and comes in $10 less at $39.

The 10.5-inch iPad Air also has a Smart Keyboard as an option for $159. As noted by Apple, it’s the same as the Smart Keyboard that was offered for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It’s available for about $16 less on Amazon.

Finally, the iPad Pro Smart Folio from $79 has received the pink sand colorway as a new option.

Earlier today we also learned that both new iPads feature Logitech Crayon support as an Apple Pencil alternative.

