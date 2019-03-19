Apple says macOS developers can now release app updates in phases through the Mac App Store

Alongside iOS 11, Apple introduced the ability for developers to release app updates in phases. Now, Apple has expanded that feature to the Mac App Store, announcing in a blog post today that developers can release updates over a 7-day period.

In a post on the App Store Connect website, Apple explains that developers can now release macOS app updates in stages with a new Phased Release for Automatic Updates. Over a 7-day window, automatic app updates will rollout gradually, hitting 1 percent of users on day one and increasing from there.

Here’s how Apple explains the feature:

You can now release an update to your macOS app in stages by enabling Phased Release for Automatic Updates in App Store Connect. Your update will go out to an increasing percentage of users with automatic updates turned on, over a 7-day period. The automatic update will be available each day during the phased release period to the percentage of users shown below. This information will also display in your app’s information page in App Store Connect.

And here’s the schedule of phased rollouts:

Day 1 – 1 percent

Day 2 – 2 percent

Day 3 – 5 percent

Day 4 – 10 percent

Day 5 – 20 percent

Day 6 – 50 percent

Day 7 – 100 percent

You can read full instructions on how to release a version update in phases on the App Store Connect Website.

