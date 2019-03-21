Bill payment service Doxo now works with Apple Pay for 45,000 billers

Checking out in stores with your iPhone is easier than ever today, but paying bills with Apple Pay is still a challenge. Doxo is a bill payment service with a large database of billers, and they’re trying to tackle that problem with their latest iOS app.

Doxo now works with Apple Pay on iOS for paying bills with over 45,000 billers supported so you can use the service and pay monthly bills without storing debit or credit card credentials online. Apple Pay relies on the iPhone storing your payment credentials securely on device rather than saving your credit card number and billing information on an online service.

The bill payment service explains in their announcement today:

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay, which naturally aligns with doxo’s priorities. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are never stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique token is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device and each transaction is authorized with a one-time dynamic security code. […] Users will continue receiving all of the rewards and benefits offered by their credit and debit cards when they pay their bills with Apple Pay on doxo.

Doxo is free to use and includes billers like “AT&T, Chase, State Farm and tens of thousands more” according to the service.

Apple Pay is supported on the web as well which means more billers could add support for the payment method online in the future. Comcast notably added support through its iOS app on iPhone two years ago, but web adoption isn’t quite standard yet today.

While we await a future where Apple Pay is as common as a billing information form online, Doxo might be worth a shot if you want to use Apple Pay for more of your bill payments.

