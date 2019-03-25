AirPower makes another appearance, this time on AirPods Wireless Charging Case packaging

Apple last week announced a new version of AirPods and an accompanying Wireless Charging Case, but AirPower was nowhere to be found. As it turns out, the packaging for the AirPods Wireless Charging Case clearly depicts AirPower, even though it’s still not available.

As you can see in an image shared on Twitter by Chris Caine, the box for the AirPods Wireless Charging Case clearly shows the pill-shaped AirPower design on the back. Apple is selling the Wireless Charging Case separately for those who want to upgrade their first-generation AirPods for $79. [Update: It is also referenced in the “compatible with” language on the box, seen in the image below.]

On the other hand, packaging for the SKU of AirPods that includes the charging case in the box does not seem to reference AirPower at all.

This isn’t the first time AirPower has been referenced in packaging. The wireless charging mat was referenced in the iPhone XS packaging. It was also briefly mentioned on the iPhone XS Battery Case website earlier this year.

AirPower has become infamous since its original announcement alongside the iPhone X in 2017. Apple originally promised it would be available sometime in 2018, but that obviously did not happen. Last week, when AirPods with wireless charging were announced, it seemed almost certain AirPower was coming. They never did.

A report from The Wall Street Journal last week claimed that Apple recently “approved production” of AirPower, signaling that it is not dead after all. Further, Digitimes reported Apple was targeting “late March” for a release, which would imply it could happen any day now. iOS 12.2 also includes support for the charging mat.

Lastly, a hidden image on Apple’s server last week depicted AirPower alongside the new AirPods and the iPhone XS. This never-before-seen image offered our first look at the charging mat with the iPhone XS and AirPods 2.\

On the box… Not that prominent. pic.twitter.com/EOZkgYHFV9 — Benjamin Bogdanovic (@UnknownMinority) March 25, 2019

