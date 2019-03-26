Apple TV Remote app for iOS updated with new Siri Remote icon, stability improvements

On the heels of iOS 12.2’s release yesterday, Apple today has updated the Apple TV Remote app for iOS. The update redesigns the app’s icon, making it similar to what’s found in Control Center for accessing the Apple TV remote.

The new icon shows the Siri Remote against a gray background. Previously, the icon was simply an Apple TV itself, so today’s update makes it a bit easier to recognize what the app actually does.

The Apple TV Remote application is less useful nowadays, as the Remote functionality is integrated directly into Control Center with recent iOS releases. Nonetheless, for those who prefer a dedicated app, the Remote app is a good choice to have.

The built-in Apple TV Remote in Control Center got a handful of improvements with the release of iOS 12.2 this week. It now features an all-black interface with a larger surface area for control. The control center icon is also now a depiction of the Siri Remote itself.

Other than the icon change, the updated Apple TV Remote application simply includes “general performance and stability improvements. The app is available as a free download on the App Store.

