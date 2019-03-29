9to5Mac Happy Hour 218: Apple TV+, Card, Arcade, and News+ event

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s March 25th event, including Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, plus new AirPods are out and new Powerbeats have leaked, plus much more.

