9to5Mac Happy Hour 218: Apple TV+, Card, Arcade, and News+ event

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s March 25th event, including Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, plus new AirPods are out and new Powerbeats have leaked, plus much more.
Hosts:
Topics:
- Apple Event News Hub — live coverage from Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park
- Apple playfully turns on its March 25 event live stream early, showing an empty Steve Jobs Theater
- Apple announces Apple News+ for $9.99/mo, adds 300 magazines and select newspapers to the News app
- Apple unveils Apple Card in partnership with Goldman Sachs
- Apple announces ‘Apple Arcade’ game subscription service through App Store
- Apple announces ‘all-new’ TV app with ‘Apple TV Channels’ and more
- Apple TV app coming to Mac, Fire TV and Roku, smart TVs this year
- Apple announces Apple TV+ service for its original TV shows and movies
- Apple shows off first snippets from its TV+ original content TV shows
- Apple rebrands 2015 Apple TV as ‘Apple TV HD’ as it introduces Apple TV+ streaming service
- AirPods 2 now available for in-store pickup
- Hands-on: Apple AirPods 2 provide incremental improvements to the best truly wireless headphones for iPhone
- AirPods 2 review – wireless charging is nice, but it’s all about Hey Siri and new H1 chip [Video]
