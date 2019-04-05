GolfLogix app for iPhone now offers animated putt line feature for an improved short game

Along with spring weather, Golfers are getting back outside in many parts of the world and GolfLogix is out today with a useful new update. The popular golf app for iPhone now offers a detailed putt line feature.

GolfLogix shared the news in a press release today:

GolfLogix, the complete game improvement app with the most downloads in golf, has launched its all-new Putt Line feature. The long-anticipated update to the innovative app shows the exact read for distance and line, taking the guesswork out and allowing users to see exactly where to aim their putts.

The feature is quite robust with precise details like exact distance, line, elevation change, slope grid, and more.

With one simple swipe, golfers can easily:

Get the exact read for distance and line

Determine the optimal aimpoint of each putt

See the elevation change from the ball to the cup

Read the changes in speed with the color-coded putt line

View contour lines, arrows, and the slope grid

Set the green stimp

Use the animated putt line to see how the ball will break into the cup

The company touts it has the only app to offer all of these features.

GolfLogix is the only on-course app that shows you the exact line of your putt to the hole, along with break, change in elevation and the speed of the green.

The putt line feature is available today at over 13,000 courses and GolfLogix says more are being added daily.

GolfLogix for iOS and Apple Watch offers a free download and trial with monthly memberships starting from $3.99/month.

