As Apple faces 5G iPhone roadblocks, Qualcomm exec says ‘they have our number’

A report earlier this week described Apple’s growing struggles to add 5G functionality to upcoming iPhones. Now, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon has addressed Apple’s struggle amid the ongoing legal battle between the two companies.

Amon was asked about Apple’s 5G efforts and said that while he “can’t really comment on what Apple is doing,” it’s risky for any company to wait to introduce a 5G device. As reported by Axios, Amon explained that the longer a company waits to add 5G, the higher the bar will be for them to meet.

When asked whether or not Qualcomm would work with Apple despite the legal battle between the two, Amon was straight to the point: “We’re still in San Diego, they have our phone number,” he said. “If they call, we’ll support them.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The San Diego Tribune, Amon said that despite the “attacks” on its business model, Qualcomm has still been able to continue its strong engineering efforts when it comes to 5G.

“When Qualcomm had one of the biggest challenges in our history, with all the attacks on our business model, this is where our engineering culture shined most,” said Amon in an interview this week. “In the middle of all this, we actually accelerated 5G by one year.”

The Qualcomm executive also said that 5G will do the same thing to video that 4G did for music. It will also allow “on-demand computing,” he said.

“4G completely changed music,” said Amon. “We stream music now. You don’t buy CDs. You don’t download songs. With 5G, that is going to happen with video. “5G will allow on-demand computing. So you are connected to the cloud 100 percent of the time with unlimited data, unlimited storage and unlimited computing.”

A trial between Qualcomm and Apple is slated to begin on April 15th in San Diego. The trial could include the testimony of Apple CEO Tim Cook and other Apple executives. The focus will be on Apple’s accusation that Qualcomm used a monopolistic position to ‘double-dip’ when collecting royalties from Apple

