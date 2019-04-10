Veteran rapper Wiz Khalifa docuseries coming to Apple Music next week

Veteran rap artist Wiz Khalifa – real name Cameron Jibril Thomaz – is launching a five-episode documentary series on his career, Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam, debuting next week on Apple Music …

Variety had the exclusive.

According to the announcement, the series “will go into the most intimate aspects of Wiz’s life,” containing archival footage from throughout his decade-plus-long career. The series will feature interviews with his family and his closest friends. “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam” debuts on April 17 — between the rapper’s performances at both Coachella weekends — with all five episodes available worldwide on Apple Music. The trailer takes a different approach to that of most music documentaries, showing footage of a teen Wiz at an in-store meet-and-greet attended by one person, and rapping for a handful of people at a basketball court. His mother and longtime associates talk about his early drive and dedication, even when he was performing for hardly anyone — and of course the trailer ends with him rapping the same song later in his career for thousands of people.

The artist brought together an award-winning production team for the series.

The project was produced by SMAC Entertainment, Taylor Gang, Dirty Robber, and Atlantic Records. Producer Gotham Chopra and production company Dirty Robber were recently nominated for several Sports Emmy Awards and NAACP Image Awards for their work on “Shut Up and Dribble” including an NAACP nomination for “Outstanding Documentary.” They were also nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for “Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary” for their work on “Tom vs Time.”

Apple Music has played host to a number of music documentaries. Artists featured include Ed Sheeran, Flume, Clive Davis, Sam Smith, and Pink. Other topics include songwriter and producer Bert Berns, and a fascinating look at the history and influence of the Roland TR-808 drum machine.

