[UPDATE: Giveaway!] ‘Jony Ive: Genius’ author releasing Tim Cook biography based on ‘access with Apple insiders’

There’s a new behind-the-Apple-scenes book coming to shelves next month. The author of Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products now has his sights set on Apple’s CEO with the follow-up nearly five years later.

Leander Kahney is back with another unbelievable Apple executive biography called Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level. The latest tale won’t land until next month on April 16th, but here’s what you can expect:

The death of Steve Jobs left a gaping void at one of the most innovative companies of all time. Jobs wasn’t merely Apple’s iconic founder and CEO; he was the living embodiment of a global megabrand. It was hard to imagine that anyone could fill his shoes–especially not Tim Cook, the intensely private executive who many thought of as Apple’s “operations drone.” […] Drawing on access with several Apple insiders, Kahney tells the inspiring story of how one man attempted to replace someone irreplacable, and–through strong, humane leadership, supply chain savvy, and a commitment to his values–succeeded more than anyone had thought possible.

The book will go behind-the-scenes on Apple’s battle with the FBI over the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone and Tim Cook’s strong position on privacy, Cook’s effort to shift Apple’s effect on the environment as a company, and how his values and lessons learned at IBM and beyond have influenced his leadership at Apple, leading the company to be the first trillion-dollar valued business, and more, based on insider access.

