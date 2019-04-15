Apple highlights iPad Pro power and portability in fun new ad and how-to videos

Apple today has shared a handful of new iPad Pro tutorial videos on YouTube, as well as a new Shot on iPhone XS video from The Reef, Maldives. There’s also a new iPad Pro ad that focuses on the combination of power and portability offered by the tablet.

The new iPad Pro videos are a continuation of Apple’s “A new way to” series, which breaks down how the iPad Pro reinvents various tasks. Today’s videos focus on the iPad Pro being a “new way to” make music, make videos, start your business, plan your wedding, and travel.

Each of these videos covers a basic task and the various iOS apps that are needed. For instance, the travel video highlights Notes and Maps, as well as Lake and Felt.

iPad Pro gives you a new way to travel. Plan your trip with Notes, fly over your destinations in 3D, entertain yourself on the flight, and send your loved ones a handwritten note with Apple Pencil.

Furthermore, Apple has shared a fun new iPad Pro ad entitled “Life On iPad.” In this video, Apple shows the 2018 iPad Pro connected to an LG display via USB-C, then taken on-the-go for use with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio. Apple touts that the iPad Pro gives you “the power and portability you need to do it all on the go.”

Last but not least, Apple continues its Shot on iPhone XS video series. Today’s video is 8 minutes long and was directed by Sven Dreesbach and commissioned by Apple. The video shows how the Maldives Whale Shark Research Program uses an iOS app in their whale shark research:

The Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP) is a charity that is breaking new ground in whale shark research and fostering community-focused conservation initiatives. The field team of the MWSRP monitors the demographics and movement of different species such as whale sharks using an iOS app.

Watch all of today’s new videos below.