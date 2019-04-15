Procreate illustration app for iPad adds long-awaited Text features

Procreate, the incredibly popular illustration app on iPad, has been updated to version 4.3 today. The update includes one of the most oft-requested features among Procreate users: support for Text.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Savage, the developer team behind Procreate, says that illustrators now have the ability to import fonts and “weave typography into their illustrations and designs.” Procreate includes all standard iOS fonts, as well as three custom typefaces. Creators can also add their own fonts.

Procreate uses METAL acceleration, which ensures “crisp, pixel-perfect vector typography” at all times. Savage explains that this integration of text makes Procreate a “total solution” for comic artists:

This seamless combination of illustration and text capability makes Procreate a total solution for comic artists, who can now handle layout, sketching, inks, flats, colouring, effects and lettering in the one place. Procreate now offers letterers a level of control previously only found in desktop design software, paired with the ease of use and portability of the iPad.

Text support in Procreate includes things such as warp and transform, with all text remaining in vector format during those processes:

Concept art often calls for environmental text on surfaces that may be angled, curved, or uneven. The powerful warp and transform capabilities of the new Text tool enable concept artists to seamlessly incorporate complex environmental text into their illustrations with ease. Text remains in vector format when warping and transforming, and only rasterises once changes are committed, leading to sharper results without the rough pixelation common in other programs.

Read more about Procreate’s support for text here. Procreate is a $9.99 download on the App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: