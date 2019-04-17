Apple shares Mother’s Day 2019 gift guide including AirPods 2, iPhone cases, more

As is tradition, Apple today has posted its full Mother’s Day gift guide for this year. The company’s picks are rather uneventful, focusing on the spring collection of Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, as well as new AirPods.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

We’re still nearly a month away from Mother’s Day 2019, but Apple is already getting into the spirit. The company’s picks this year consist of the 2019 AirPods, iPhone XS and iPhone XR cases, and more.

Apple last month debuted its spring collection of Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases. These accessories lead the way in it’s Mother’s Day gift guide. Apple also includes Beats Studio3 headphones – which it has discounted to $280.

AirPower doesn’t make an appearance in the Mother’s Day gift guide, but Belkin’s Boost Up charging dock does, as does the new Anker PowerCore Fusion battery. The Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers are also highlighted.

Apple has regularly outlined Mother’s Day picks through its online store, some years putting forth more effort than others. You can view Apple’s full Mother’s Day 2019 gift guide right here.

Read more: