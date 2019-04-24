Apple earns first place in laptop customer support ranking with 91/100 score, 6 minute avg. call time

Apple has earned another first place ranking for its laptop customer service when compared to other tech companies. Laptop Mag today released its 2019 study that found Apple far ahead of competition like Samsung, Microsoft, HP, and more when it comes to both phone and web support for computers.

Laptop Mag notes that it goes undercover to rate laptop tech support from the major tech companies for the most authentic results.

That’s why, for more than a decade, we’ve gone undercover as everyday shoppers to test the phone, social media and web support that’s provided by the leading laptop manufacturers. Here are tech support’s biggest winners and losers for 2019.

Apple has topped the publication’s support rankings for the last few years, and this year the company earned a total score of 91/100.

The Cupertino company’s tech support agents continue to be among the fastest and most knowledgeable in the business, delivering accurate answers to our Mac questions across live chat, social media and over the phone.

Apple took top honors with a combination of speed (average call time of just 6 minutes) and friendly and knowledgable agents.

Key takeaways: Whether you’re seeking help with your MacBook on Twitter, via live chat or over the phone, Apple’s tech support agents are consistently speedy, knowledgeable and friendly. We just wish that the tech giant would offer troubleshooting support over Facebook.

Notably, gaming focused Razer came in second just three points below Apple with 88/100. It even managed to earn the highest overall score in the web support portion with 58/60. However, Razer scored quite a bit lower than Apple for phone support.

Samsung earned a total score almost 20 points below Apple for its customer support at 73/100. Meanwhile, Microsoft came in 8th place with a total score of 64.

Check out how Apple’s 91/100 score broke down here, as well as Laptop Mag’s overall tech support showdown.

