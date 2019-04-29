Sprint and T-Mobile extend deadline to complete merger as approval concerns loom

T-Mobile’s planned merger with Sprint has been in limbo over the last several weeks, with a report suggesting that DOJ officials are unlikely to approve the deal in its current form. Now, Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to extend the deadline for their merger.

The two carriers announced today that they have extended the deadline for their deal until July 29th. This means that Sprint and T-Mobile now have until then to convince both the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice that a merger is good for consumers.

In an interview on CNBC (via Reuters), U.S. Justice Department Antitrust Division chief Makan Delrahim said that he has not made a decision regarding the T-Mobile and Sprint merger and is awaiting more data from the two companies:

“I have not made up my mind,” he told CNBC. “The investigation continues. We’ve requested some data from the companies that will be forthcoming. We don’t have a set number of meetings or a time line.” “If the case is there for us to challenge a transaction or suggest changes, we will do that,” he said. The division is reviewing the argument that the deal would allow the combined company to produce a better, faster 5G, the next generation of wireless, he added.

John Legere has promised that “New T-Mobile” prices will be the same or better as current Sprint and T-Mobile prices. The two have also touted that a merger would create a more powerful 5G network for consumers.

The Wall Street Journal last month reported that antitrust officials are skeptical of the arguments presented by T-Mobile and Sprint. Legere, however, called the report “simply untrue.” It’s likely that the extension announced today will give the two carriers more time to address those concerns.

