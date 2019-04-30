Twitter expands streaming video offer: new deals with NFL, ESPN, Univision, more

Twitter is pushing further into streaming video thanks to a whole host of new and expanded deals across sports, news, and music.

The new content is via deals with NFL, ESPN, Univision, Live Nation, MLS, The Players’ Tribune, Bleacher Report, Blizzard, Bloomberg, CNET, Time, and The Wall Street Journal …

NordVPN

Variety has the details, including:

NFL: As part of a multiyear partnership extension, the league will continue to program video highlights, breaking news and analysis, and will also include new live shows anchored around NFL tentpole events including the NFL Draft. ESPN: “ESPN Onsite” will be the brand extension of the sports broadcaster’s live shows, encompassing existing ESPN franchises on Twitter like “The College Football Show,” “Hoop Streams,” “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show,” and “MLS Countdown Live.” In addition, ESPN will add Onsite branding on Twitter around other tentpole events when they are on location. MLS: Soccer league’s multiyear extension of its Twitter agreement will continue to provide highlights and a slate of live matches in English (via @UnivisionSports and @MLS). In addition, MLS will post every goal on Twitter. WarnerMedia’s Bleacher Report: House of Highlights, the hoops brand that was born on Instagram, is coming back to Twitter for season 2 of its highlights show with athletes and celebs joining Omar Raja, founder of House of Highlights. Univision: New content for Twitter will include 2020 election analysis and reporting with “Vision 2020”; select soccer highlights from Liga MX and UEFA Champions League; Latin music award show coverage of Premios Juventud and Premio Lo Nuestro; and content from reality TV shows “Reina de La Canción” and “Mira Quién Baila.”

Check out the full report for the rest of the new Twitter streaming video line-up.

Twitter sees video as a key way to boost user engagement with that platform. Its most recent earnings report revealed that monthly active users had declined, though there was a lot of good news in the mix.

A major update to the Twitter app last month saw photos and video given much greater prominence.

Apple’s own streaming video service, Apple TV+, is due to launch later in the year. The company officially announced it last month, though notably lacking in details such as exact launch date and pricing.

Photo: Shutterstock

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: