2019 iPhone 11 models show up in Eurasian database

Like clockwork the past few years, Apple devices have been showing up in the Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory database ahead of their official announcement and release.

The 2019 iPhones have just appeared in this database with model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223.

The database logs devices that rely on encryption technologies which means almost all of Apple’s hardware products show up in it at some point. In January, the iPad Air and iPad mini 5 were registered a few months ahead of their official launch.

Sometimes, the database tips the hat on new products we weren’t expecting. Obviously, in this case, everyone knows there are going to be new iPhones every year in the fall. The filing describes the eleven device SKUs as ‘Apple smartphones’.

The A2111, A2161, A2215 identifiers probably represent the new iPhone XR successor. The other model identifiers will be for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. There are so many as Apple sells different variants of the iPhone in different geographies, offering alternative cellular band compatibility and a physical dual SIM phone for China.

This year’s iPhones are expected to largely feature the same outside appearance as the 2018 iPhone flagships, although Apple may switch to a more matte finish for the back glass. In addition to upgrades like bilateral wireless charging for AirPods and the more powerful Apple A13 chip, it looks like the 2019 iPhones will focus on camera upgrades.

Apple is adding an extra camera to both the XR and the XS; the 2019 iPhone XR will feature a dual-camera module and the iPhone 11 and 11 Max will feature a triple-camera system for the first time. The iPhone will seemingly include a larger, square camera bump to accommodate the new cameras.

The additional lens in the triple-camera system is believed to be an ultra-wide camera made by Sony, expanding the range of zoom available in the iPhone Camera app. Apple may also use computer vision technology to blend data from each of the three cameras together to take more-detailed photos at a standard zoom level. The front facing camera will also be upgraded to take better quality shots.

The new iPhones will likely be announced at a fall media event, probably in early September.