OWC recently launched its brand new Aura Pro X2 SSD upgrade kits up to 2TB, allowing MacBook, Mac mini and Mac Pro users to upgrade their SSD in as a little as 15 minutes.

Available for many different Mac models, the Aura Pro X2 SSD upgrades offer up to twice the performance of your Mac’s original drive with fast read speeds up to 3200MB/s and write speeds up to 2400MB/s. Not only do they provide overall much better performance, but they do so while consuming less power and running cooler than the original drive in your Mac while giving you up to 16x greater capacity up to 2TB.

While many might be aiming to increase storage alone with an upgrade kit, Advanced SLC caching with instant full-speed write acceleration used by OWC means a lot of Mac users will also be able to see a bump in overall performance for things like file loads, games, and more versus Apple’s original SSDs.

Pricing ranges depending on your Mac’s model and the amount of storage you choose, but for the majority of users with aging Macs it can often make sense to upgrade compared to the cost of buying a new Mac. The upgrade kits notably support the latest macOS versions including Apple’s APFS.

You can buy the kits with the drive alone or as part of an upgrade kit with included installation tools. The kits also include a drive enclosure that makes it easy to transfer data from the internal drive you remove to the new Aura SSD once the installation is complete.

The new Aura Pro X2 kits are available for a number of Mac models including the 2013 Mac Pro, the 2014 Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models ranging from Mid 2013 right up to 2017 models for the Air.

OWC has its lowest prices ever for the new storage upgrades with the various options starting at $120 and 1TB and a 2TB upgrades starting at $299 and $699. You can see all the options here.

