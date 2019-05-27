Todoist iOS app updated with custom icons and Apple Watch complications to show tasks remaining

The popular planning and reminders app for iOS, Todist, is out today with an update that brings improved complications for Apple Watch Series 4 users as well as a range of custom iOS icons to choose from.

Todoist users can now choose from over 20 icons for their Home screen. Styles range from simple white and black choices to rich colored backgrounds and more.

The other highlight feature is new Apple Watch complications for Series 4 users. For watch faces like Infograph and Infograph Modular, users will see a status ring around the icon for how many tasks are left for the day or for an upcoming task.

Full release notes for Todoist version 11.15.5:

– [New]: Todoist complications are now updated for Apple Watch Series 4! Customize your watch face with the number of tasks you have left for today or your next upcoming task. – [New]: Customize the Todoist icon on your home screen – you can now pick from over 20 color schemes. Find the option in Settings > App Icon. And the usual small bug-squashing and app-improving to make sure your to-do list runs smoothly.

Todoist is a free download from the App Store with the premium version starting from $4/month.

