1Password for Mac gains updated mini interface with improvements to drag and drop, search, and complex passwords

1Password is out today with an update to its Mac application. The main focus is the 1Password mini with solid improvements to drag and drop support, complex passwords, and search.

1Password 7.3 is available now for Mac and includes a lot of changes. Developer AgileBits noted in a blog post that it has been processing user feedback over the last year to bring thoughtful updates to the app, particularly 1Password mini.

Since we launched 1Password 7 last May, we’ve received more feedback about that incarnation of 1Password mini than any other part of our version 7 update. Given that it was such a significant departure from its predecessor, we anticipated this feedback. Instead of snapping into reaction mode, we took a wait-and-see approach; change is hard, and we didn’t want to jump to the wrong conclusions. Over time, we built up a wish list of improvements we wanted to bring to 1Password mini and we set off on our journey.

As it worked on this latest update, the company had three guiding goals for 1Password mini:

Show items that match the frontmost app or website

Fill your passwords, credit cards, and address information into a web page

Generate new passwords quickly and easily

Here’s the short version of the major updates:

1Password mini has been redesigned to make it easier than ever to get your information out of 1Password.

Our all new “filling brain” analyzes web pages when you bring up 1Password mini and only shows you the items you can fill on that page.

Dragging and dropping your login information into supported third party apps has never been easier.

You can now select your accounts in the vault picker to see all the vaults in that account.

Here’s a closer look at the changes. First up are improvements to creating complex passwords:

1Password mini makes creating these passwords incredibly easy. Simply hit the New Password button, adjust the length of the password as needed, and save & copy the password. To get back to your previously generated passwords, just click the menu button above the item list and select Passwords. All of your passwords are there, conveniently sorted in reverse chronological order:

Another major change is improved search for 1Password mini:

While filling into web pages and creating new passwords might be what you do the most, all your items are available in 1Password mini, and they’re only a keystroke away. Simply start typing the name of any item and our speedy search will bring it right up:

The last major change for 1Password mini is improvement drag and drop support, which can be particularly useful for native Mac apps.

1Password has wonderful support for the native apps on your computer, making it easy to sign in to your accounts with Slack, Discord, Omni, and many more. 1Password mini makes this even easier with some lovely drag and drop support:

1Password 7.3 for Mac is a free update for 1Password 7 users and starts from $4/month for new individual users.

Check out the full release notes that include over 150 performance improvements and bug fixes here.

