Apple releasing third iOS 12.4 developer beta today [U: Now available]

A week and a half since Apple introduced the first iOS 12.4 developer beta for testing, and Apple appears to be ready to release iOS 12.4 beta 3. We also expect Apple to release the second watchOS 5.3 beta today.

iOS 12.4 beta doesn’t yet include any visible changes for users, but there are some under-the-hood changes to prepare iPhones and iPads for Apple Card, the new credit card coming from Apple later this summer. We’re also told that Apple employees are using the beta version to test Apple Card already.

iOS 12.4 is likely the first software release that will support Apple Card inside the Wallet app. Apple Card was first announced on March 25th ahead of a summer launch in the United States.

We’ll update our coverage if any specific changes are discovered in iOS 12.4 beta.

Apple also released iOS 12.3 for all customers this month. The release includes the all-new Apple TV app with the new Apple TV Channels feature for subscribing directly to video services. iOS 12.3 also supports AirPlay 2 to smart TVs that work with the Apple feature.

Apple’s major developer conference kicks off in less than one week on June 3rd in San Jose where Apple will unveil iOS 13, watchOS 6, and macOS 10.15, and much more. That means we’ll likely see major new developer betas on that same day before iOS 12.4 is out of beta.

Update:

iOS 12.4 beta 3, watchOS 5.3 beta 2 and tvOS 12.4 beta 2 are now available.

