WWDC 2019 keynote will be livestreamed in select Apple Stores

The annual WWDC keynote in San Jose is always one of the most anticipated events for developers, designers, and fans in the Apple community. Sharing the excitement of watching Apple’s announcements with others is always a richer experience, but attending WWDC is only possible for a lucky few. This year, Apple will stream WWDC’s opening keynote on June 3rd to select Apple Stores around the world to help more people join in the fun.

Apple Store keynote livestreams have turned into a new tradition since they began last year, but this will be the first time WWDC specifically is broadcast to stores beyond a small test. Unlike the previous two keynotes, there is no Today at Apple page to check if your store is hosting a stream. Attendees can stop in without signing up online first. Many stores have an empty event calendar during keynote time which may indicate if it is a participating location. This page allows you to view what’s upcoming near you.

Since Apple hasn’t advertised the stream, it’s highly recommended that you call ahead and ask about availability before making a special trip. Only locations that have a video wall and Forum seating are equipped for a good livestream experience. In the U.S., stores in Massachusetts, Kansas, Texas, Oregon, and two in both Nevada and Ohio have added video walls in 2019 alone, so it’s worth a look if you haven’t been to your local store recently. The easiest way to check is by searching for your store in the Apple Store iOS app and taking a look at the store photo to spot a video wall.

If you don’t live near a store offering a livestream, you can always watch the keynote on Apple’s website like in previous years. The Apple Events app for Apple TV was also recently updated. 9to5Mac will have full coverage of WWDC throughout the week from San Jose. Say hi if you see myself or the team around, and share your photos with us on Twitter if you attend an Apple Store livestream. The event begins on June 3rd at 10:00 A.M. PT.

Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.