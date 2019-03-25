‘It’s show time’ around the world: Photos from Apple Store keynote livestreams

Around the world today, Apple fans gathered to hear the latest announcements from Steve Jobs Theater, where the company introduced a wave of new services like Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Card. To celebrate the event, Apple hosted livestreams of the keynote at approximately 96 of its retail stores throughout the United States and all over the globe. Store visitors and 9to5Mac readers shared their photos of the experience.

From New York to Paris to London, Apple’s most modern stores — those with Video Walls and an open Forum to gather in — provided an opportunity for the most dedicated Apple fans to meet up and chat with like-minded individuals eager to see what’s new. After testing viewing events at stores throughout 2018, Apple first offered a global keynote viewing experience last October when it unveiled new iPad Pros, Macs, and more.

The keynote livestreams are an extension of the Today at Apple program, a series of educational and creative in-store sessions. As more stores are updated with Video Walls and Forums, more people will have the opportunity to watch keynotes with friends in the future.

Apple University Village

Apple Menlo Park

(Photo: Victor Leung)

Apple Liverpool

(Photo: Liverpool ONE)

Apple Regent Street

(Photo: Radek Szczygiel)

Apple Yorkdale

(Photo: Alireza)

Apple Michigan Avenue

(Photo and lead image: Tim Mellman)

Apple Williamsburg

(Photo: sixthnova)

Apple Lehigh Valley

(Photo: Clary)

Apple Northbrook

(Photo: Ruth Spiro)

Apple Piazza Liberty

(Photo: toby_seu)

Apple Covent Garden

(Photo: Mike Blissett)

Apple Brent Cross

(Photo: Andrico Zacharia)

Apple Southampton

(Photo: Sam Ashley)

Apple Southlake Town Square

(Photo: king_Dom94)

