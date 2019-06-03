Apple to unveil new ‘iPadOS’ at WWDC 2019, new PassKit types for cars and hotels

We’re less than an hour away from WWDC 2019, where Apple is expected to unveil major enhancements to the iPad. Ahead of the event, Apple has updated its Apple Developer Program License Agreement with new references to iPadOS.

Apple has updated its license agreement to add new references to iPadOS, suggesting it will break the iPad out of the iOS branding this year at WWDC. The change was first spotted by Steve Moser on Twitter and confirmed by 9to5Mac.

“Apple Software” means Apple SDKs, iOS, watchOS, tvOS, iPadOS, and/or macOS, the Provisioning Profiles, FPS SDK, FPS Deployment Package, and any other software that Apple provides to You under the Program.”

9to5Mac has reported that Apple has major changes to the iPad in store at WWDC this year. For instance, the iPad will finally include support for multiple windows. This means you will be able to have multiple windows of the same application open. This will work with a detachable panel type interface where each window will be able to contain sheets that are attached to a portion of the screen, but can be detached and moved around freely.

The iPad Home screen is also expected to be revamped, while the new iPadOS is also expected to include support for mouse interaction as an Accessibility feature. Further, there’s also a new desktop extension feature coming to macOS 10.15, codenamed Sidecar, that will enable an iPad to act as an external display for a Mac.

Additionally, the Apple developer license agreement also references new PassKit types for hotel and car entry. This suggests that Apple Wallet features will allow you to enter hotel rooms as well as compatible vehicles. Expect Apple to offer a lot of additional details on this feature during its WWDC keynote today.

