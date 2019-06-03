Envision the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR on your desk with Apple’s AR preview

After announcing the upcoming all-new modular Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR today, Apple has launched an AR tool to place both of the new products on your own desk with iPhone or iPad.

The new modular Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR come with some serious power and highly impressive specs (and price tags too), as well as a brand new, yet familiar cheese-grater design. For a fun look at how the new professional desktop and display will look at your own workstation, Apple has an AR tool for iPhone and iPad.

Head to the Mac Pro or Pro Display XDR webpage on your iPhone or iPad and look for the “See Mac Pro in AR” towards the top.

Be sure to read up on all the details of these new pro products that are arriving this fall:

Here’s what the new Mac Pro looks like if your office furniture is from the Maruni Hiroshima collection. Apple has an AR model on the preview site: pic.twitter.com/9ANHV8xedL — Michael Steeber @ WWDC (@MichaelSteeber) June 3, 2019

The new Mac Pro may end up being close in size to the old cheese grater G5 design.

If their AR preview is any good, here it is next to a real Power Mac G5 case. pic.twitter.com/GesN6TaDih — Kevin (@hamiltenor) June 3, 2019

