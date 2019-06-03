Envision the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR on your desk with Apple’s AR preview

- Jun. 3rd 2019 1:21 pm PT

0

After announcing the upcoming all-new modular Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR today, Apple has launched an AR tool to place both of the new products on your own desk with iPhone or iPad.

The new modular Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR come with some serious power and highly impressive specs (and price tags too), as well as a brand new, yet familiar cheese-grater design. For a fun look at how the new professional desktop and display will look at your own workstation, Apple has an AR tool for iPhone and iPad.

Head to the Mac Pro or Pro Display XDR webpage on your iPhone or iPad and look for the “See Mac Pro in AR” towards the top.

Be sure to read up on all the details of these new pro products that are arriving this fall:

The new Mac Pro may end up being close in size to the old cheese grater G5 design.

Check out our news hub for everything Apple announced today at its WWDC keynote.

MacStadium Private Cloud for Mac

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac Pro

Mac Pro
Pro Display XDR

Pro Display XDR

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.