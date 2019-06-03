Philips Hue 2019 fall lineup reportedly includes new HomeKit smart plug and filament bulbs

The ever-popular Philips Hue smart home lineup is continuing to expand this fall, according to a report from iCulture. The site lists all the new Hue products set to be announced later this year.

For the first time, Philips Hue is introducing its own smart plug.

The product is similar to other HomeKit smart plugs like the Eve Energy, in that it plugs directly into the wall and lets the user remotely enable or disable power flow. If you have a non-smart appliance, smart plugs are an easier way to automate turning them on or off.

It’s not clear if the plug will require the Philips Hue hub for smart home control. There’s a chance it could be a standalone HomeKit-compatible item.

The report says the plug will go on sale for about 30 euros in Europe. It will also be coming to the United States and the United Kingdom, priced at $25 and £29 respectively.

Philips is also looking to introduce filament smart bulbs, a revised GU10 light, lights for mirror adornments, and a design update to the Philips Hue Go. All of these products appear to be launching in the fall, from September onwards.