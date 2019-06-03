The Ring Father’s Day sale, previous generation iPad Pro, and WeMo HomeKit smart plugs highlight today’s best deals. Head below for more in this rendition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Ring Father’s Day sale: All-time lows on cameras

Despite HomeKit certification still up in the air, Ring remains one of the best options out there when it comes to consumer-focused home security. The annual Ring Father’s Day sale is now live at Amazon with some of this year’s best prices on cameras, doorbells, and smart lighting. Headlining is the Stick Up Cam HD Security Camera for $150. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With full HD feeds, a rechargeable battery, and a near-anywhere mounting system, this is an easy way to keep track of happenings around your property. Check out the entire sale for more.

Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro is $560 off

B&H has been offering some heavy discounts on Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro. The latest of which comes on a 12.9-inch model with LTE and 512GB of storage. Today only, the price drops to $719, which is as much as $560 off the regular going rate. While it is now a previous generation release, there is still plenty to like about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This includes a Retina display, Touch ID, 120Hz refresh rates, and more. This iPad Pro supports Apple Pencil, which is a great way to make use of your savings today. Pick one up for $95 at Amazon and start taking your iPad Pro experience to the next level.

HomeKit control highlights the $19.50 WeMo smart plug

WeMo makes some of the most affordable HomeKit control plugs, but this deal brings the price down even further. You can currently grab a Mini Smart Plug for $19.50, which is the best offer we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this smart plug is made for just about any setup. A slim design ensures that only one outlet is blocked at a time.

