Yesterday afternoon we rounded up all of the new wallpapers in iOS 13, which includes a total of eight new images. macOS 10.15 Catalina also includes a new wallpaper, and you can download it below.

macOS 10.15 includes one new wallpaper, but it’s available in light and dark themes. It’s not currently a fully dynamic wallpaper, but it does adhere to your Mac’s Dark Mode or Light Mode setting. The macOS 10.15 preview on Apple’s website, however, shows the new wallpaper as being fully dynamic – so expect that to come with a future beta release of the operating system.

macOS 10.15 Catalina is named after Santa Catalina Island in southern California and Apple’s new wallpaper is a gorgeous shot of that location. This is the original file, extracted directly from macOS 10.15 by a user on Reddit.

To have this wallpaper appear as a “Dynamic Desktop” option in System Preferences, download the .heic file from here. Then, create a new folder in Finder, and drag that folder to the sidebar of the “Desktop & Screensaver” option in System Preferences. Now, when you switch your Mac between the built-in light and dark themes, the wallpaper will automatically change.

We’ve also uploaded both of the individual light and dark wallpapers, as well. So if you want to pick one on your own, you can also do that.

Download the new macOS 10.15 wallpaper in light, dark, and dynamic versions here. Let us know what you think of it down in the comments!

