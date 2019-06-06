Apple’s Mac Pro AR tool is great for making a slick iPhone wallpaper

Just after announcing the all-new Mac Pro, Apple launched an AR tool to visualize how the new modular desktop will look in your workspace. As it turns out, the AR experience is also a great way to create some sharp wallpapers for iPhone.

Discovered by 9to5Mac reader, Evan, since the AR tool allows users to zoom in and get a detailed look at features like the cheese grater lattice on the new Mac Pro, you can create some fun wallpapers.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, just head to Apple’s Mac Pro webpage on iPhone (or iPad) and tap “See Mac Pro in AR” towards the top. Play around with the Mac Pro to get an angle, zoom, and view that you like and grab a screenshot (use two fingers to zoom and rotate).

There’s a high level of detail in the AR tool that gives a rich look at the Mac Pro. If you want to get different contrast and shades for your wallpaper, you can change the lighting in the room you’re using the tool, as the AR model reacts to environmental light.

You can use the images below or have fun with the AR tool to create your own wallpaper.

Thanks, Evan!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: