Apple’s Mac Pro AR tool is great for making a slick iPhone wallpaper

- Jun. 6th 2019 7:44 am PT

0

Just after announcing the all-new Mac Pro, Apple launched an AR tool to visualize how the new modular desktop will look in your workspace. As it turns out, the AR experience is also a great way to create some sharp wallpapers for iPhone.

Discovered by 9to5Mac reader, Evan, since the AR tool allows users to zoom in and get a detailed look at features like the cheese grater lattice on the new Mac Pro, you can create some fun wallpapers.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, just head to Apple’s Mac Pro webpage on iPhone (or iPad) and tap “See Mac Pro in AR” towards the top. Play around with the Mac Pro to get an angle, zoom, and view that you like and grab a screenshot (use two fingers to zoom and rotate).

There’s a high level of detail in the AR tool that gives a rich look at the Mac Pro. If you want to get different contrast and shades for your wallpaper, you can change the lighting in the room you’re using the tool, as the AR model reacts to environmental light.

You can use the images below or have fun with the AR tool to create your own wallpaper.

Thanks, Evan!

MacStadium Private Cloud for Mac

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
Mac Pro

Mac Pro

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.