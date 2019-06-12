Stacktrace Podcast 040: “From Swift to spelunking”

It’s time to dive much deeper into SwiftUI! John and Rambo talk about everything from how and when to adopt SwiftUI, to how it relates to app architecture, and how the Swift language itself has evolved to support its declarative new syntax. But of course there’s also a brand new Rambo Report, and the WWDC poker results are finally revealed.

