Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that Goldman employees were testing Apple Card ahead of its summer launch. Now, Bloomberg reports that Apple has expanded the testing of Apple Card to all of its retail employees.

Apple retail employees were reportedly notified on the expanded Apple Card test via an internal message. The employees can apply for Apple Card via their personal devices and are being quoted the same APR range that Apple advertised in March: 13.24 percent to 24.24 percent. Upper-level Apple employees have been testing Apple Card for several weeks.

Employees are able to access the digital version of Apple Card immediately after approval. Apple says employees should expect the physical card in the mail within two to three weeks. Employees are testing Apple Card using the Wallet app on iOS 12.4, which is currently in beta testing.

Screenshots of the employee beta of the Apple Card show that test versions of the card are fully functional and include the ability to receive daily cash back, pay bills, see an order status for a physical card and receive technical support via text messaging. Users can also schedule payments, access their credit limit and manage connected bank accounts, among other tasks. Users will also have the ability to set the Apple Card as the default payment method for Apple purchases.

Apple has teased that Apple Card will be available to consumers this summer, alongside the public release of iOS 12.4. It will first be available in the United States. As for expansion outside of the United States, Bloomberg says that Apple “has been discussing an expansion into Europe with financial regulators.” There’s no timetable for such a rollout at this point, though.

Do you plan on applying for Apple Card when it’s available to the public this summer? Let us know down in the comments.

