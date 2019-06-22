Hands-on: ZUGU Muse Case + iPad mini giveaway [Video]

Today we go hands-on with the new ZUGU Muse Case for iPad mini 5. We’re also giving one 9to5Mac reader the chance to win the new iPad mini thanks to ZUGU!

Head below for a hands-on look:

Hands-on with ZUGU Muse Case for iPad mini (and iPad Pro)

From the makers of Amazon’s highest rated case for iPad, the new ZUGU Muse Case for iPad mini packs in a lot of great features that make it one of the best all-around cases for the majority of iPad users. The Muse Case has already become one of the company’s most popular new models following a launch for iPad Pro earlier this year, and now the case is available for both the new 2019 iPad mini and iPad mini 4.

As you’ll see in our hands-on video above, the case is made up of a robust bumper, a dual injection PC/TPU Shell (which the company notes is has a 1.5 mm pc back to make it the lightest in the industry), and a magnetic cover and flap with automatic sleep/wake functionality. The case itself comes in at 8.25″ x 5.5″ x 0.5″ and just 8 ounces, which is notable when you compare to any of the competition that offer similar protective and stand features. ZUGU says it offers 5ft drop protection even on cement – and it backs up every case with a one year warranty.

The cover on Muse Case doubles a super secure stand for the iPad mini adjustable to 7 different viewing angles. The stand locks in with magnets and remains incredibly sturdy for just about any situation with any viewing angle you’ll need for use with a keyboard, watching movies, or lounging with the device on a flat surface or your lap. Those same magnets are also strong enough that the Muse Case can also be mounted to a fridge or other magnetic surface and stay secure even when in use.

On the exterior of the entire case you’ll find a tear-resistant matte synthetic leather that looks and feels as great as a real leather case, but provides added durability against rips and other wear and tear (and it won’t crack or fade like a real leather case). The interior includes a very soft microfibre on the entire inside of the case including the front flap to keep your iPad protected from scratches.

Another notable feature you’ll find on Muse Case is its integrated elastic Apple Pencil pocket pictured below (on the iPad Pro model it even allows wireless charging through the case):

The Muse Case for iPad mini is available now in black, blue, red and purple color options at Amazon.

And enter our iPad mini giveaway here.