Apple updates iWork for iOS and macOS with new style options, Apple Pencil customization, more

Apple today has released notable updates to its Keynote, Pages, and Numbers applications across both iOS and macOS. The updates add new features including additional style options, face detection, and more.

One of the most notable updates across the board is that Apple is now using face detection to “intelligently” position subjects in photos in placeholders and objects. Furthermore, many of the apps are adding new style options for text, enhanced Apple Pencil customization on iOS, and more. Here are all of the updates for each platform.

Here’s the full change log for Pages for Mac, which is available on the Mac App Store for free.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.

Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.

Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).

And Pages for iOS, which adds many of the above features, as well as its own unique features such as new customization options for Apple Pencil. Pages is available as a free download on the App Store.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.

Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.

Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.

Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).

As for Numbers, Apple is focusing on improving cacluations with an enhanced version of the 128-bit calculation engine. There are also new style options for text, and more. Here’s the full change log for Numbers on Mac:

Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Improved performance while editing and sorting tables.

Add rows to filtered tables.

Numbers for iOS is adding many of the same features:

Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.

Add rows to filtered tables.

Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

Last but not least, Keynote for iOS and macOS has also been updated. Both updates add support for editing master slides while collaborating on a presentation, as well as new style options. The iOS update

Universal:

Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

iOS-only:

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

hoose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

