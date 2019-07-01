Save up to $200 on the latest Mac mini, plus deals on the 15-inch MacBook Pro from $1,880 and Pioneer AirPlay A/V Receiver at $199. Hit the jump to find all of today’s best offers and more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

Mac mini deals take up to $200 off for Independence Day

To start the week, B&H has kicked off some deals on various Mac mini models at up to $200 off. You’ll find both stock and upgraded configurations in this sale with free shipping for all. Leading the way is the 3.6GHz/32GB/256GB model for $1,399. That’s a full $200 off and the best we’ve seen on this particular configuration. Mac mini is loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Check out the entire sale here for more configurations.

15-inch MacBook Pro gets one-day refurb sale from $1,880

If the Mac mini deal doesn’t suit your computing needs, today’s one-day Amazon sale has Apple’s mid 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM for $1,880. These powerhouses come with a 6-Core Intel Core i7 2.2 GHz processor with up to 4.1 GHz Turbo Boost, 16GB RAM, Touch Bar, and all the fixings.

Double the SSD to 512GB for an additional $100 (a good spend, half of Apple’s upgrade price) netting you $1,980 which is $620 off of Apple’s retail price (Amazon says it is $820 off but it is currently $2599 at Apple). All Amazon Renewed products come with a 14-day return policy and the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Learn more in our hands-on review.

AirPlay arrives in Pioneer’s $199 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver

Amazon currently offers the Pioneer Dolby Atmos-Ready AirPlay 5.1-Channel Network A/V Receiver (VSX832) for $199 shipped. Typically selling for $250 these days, that’s good for a 20% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention as well. Pioneer’s A/V Receiver is packed with high-end features at an entry-level price tag. You’ll find Dolby Atmos sound, AirPlay integration, four HDMI inputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and so much more.

