Amazon’s latest AirPods deal starts at $145, plus Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is $850, and you can grab an iPhone SE for $242 unlocked. All that and more is in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Amazon offers notable AirPods deal

Amazon offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Charging Case for $145. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159 with today’s offer being the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case model is still on sale for $180 (Reg. $199) via Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Today only, Apple 12-inch MacBooks are $850

Today only, Amazon offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $850. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,299 and Apple is asking $1,099 direct for a refurbished model. This is the second-best price we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019.

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity, and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Leverage your savings and grab a MacBook sleeve to keep this new purchase safe. Also consider grabbing a USB-C hub to connect your devices like hard drives, monitors, and more.

Apple’s unlocked 128GB iPhone SE is on sale

Rakuten is offering the unlocked 128GB iPhone SE on sale for $242. For comparison, Apple originally charged $449 for this smartphone and now offers it for $299. Apple’s iPhone SE is perfect for those who are wanting a smaller smartphone that still sports modern specs. You’ll find a 12-megapixel camera, 1080p video recording, and Touch ID in this tiny powerhouse. The iPhone SE on sale here will be supported by Apple’s latest iOS 13 this fall with Dark Mode and all. Plus, this factory-unlocked model will work on just about any carrier. Wondering if the iPhone SE is still worth it in 2019? We recently revisited Apple’s little iPhone to see if it was something worth picking up this late in the game.

