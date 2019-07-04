macOS Catalina beta 3 adds a beautiful new screensaver option: ‘Drift’

Apple doesn’t change up the stock screensaver selection in macOS very often, but the latest beta of Catalina comes with a surprise in that area: a new screensaver called Drift.

The screensaver depicts a multi-colored 3D array of light trails, with each particle moving in a wave-like motion. It looks beautiful.

The screensaver is rendered by the GPU on-the-fly and features several different color theme options.

You can choose from a variety of hues including colors based off of your desktop wallpaper, as well as ‘Space Gray’, ‘Silver’ and the rainbow ‘Spectrum’.

macOS Catalina beta 3 was released yesterday.

New screensaver (with colour options) in Catalina B3. pic.twitter.com/DhoJe9UiHS — J Bank (@jeremybank) July 4, 2019

Catalina includes features like dedicated Music, TV and Podcasts apps to replace iTunes, Sidecar external display options, Screen Time, Find My and more. The update will be available for all Mac users in the fall.