We’ve seen a couple of Apple-1 computers go up for auction over the last year. While they can fetch large sums, especially if they are functioning, they don’t always come with the original paperwork. Now, an Apple-1 original manual is up for auction.

RR Auction currently has the 40-year-old Apple-1 manual up for sale. At the time of writing, there are seven bids on the original paperwork with the latest at $9,422. The auction ends on Wednesday, July 10.

The manual does have a circular stain on the first page, which likely reduces the amount it will fetch. Here’s the description of the manual:

Extremely rare original vintage Apple-1 Operation Manual issued by the Apple Computer Company circa 1976, 12 pages, 8.5 x 11, featuring Apple’s original logo on the front cover, designed by third Apple cofounder Ron Wayne and showing Isaac Newton thoughtfully seated beneath a tree, with a shining apple dangling overhead. The Operation Manual features information on getting the system up and running, using the system monitor, and expanding the Apple system, and features an impressive fold-out schematic of the Apple-1 computer. It also has a page headed “6502 Hex Monitor Listing,” for an innovative memory program devised by Steve Wozniak, which is commonly called the “Woz Monitor.” In very good to fine condition, with light irregular grid-shaped toning to the front cover cover [sic], a short tear to the top edge of the front cover, and a light circular stain inside the front cover. This example is not three-hole punched.

