Apple Store goes down for ‘updates’ days after MacBook Air/Pro refresh [U: Back online]

Update: The Apple online store is back online without any notable changes.
Apple’s online store has gone down this afternoon without explanation. If you visit the website, you’ll see a message reading “Be right back, we’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.”
Apple took down its online education store last week when it launched its annual Back to School promotion, as well as a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Today, however, it’s likely that the Apple online store downtime is for maintenance or due to technical difficulties, rather than new product launches.
We’ll be sure to update this post when the Apple online store comes back, whether it comes back in the same form as before or with changes.
