Libby, a popular ebook and audiobook iOS app that works with 90% of public libraries in North America has been updated today with support for CarPlay.

Libby announced the news in a press release:

Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app available from 90 percent of public libraries in North America, is now compatible with Apple® CarPlay. This feature allows iPhone® users with a valid library card to quickly access and control audiobooks through their vehicle’s dashboard display and listen through the sound system. The Libby app, which is also compatible with Android Auto™, was created by Rakuten OverDrive,the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide.

The app’s CarPlay integration for rented audiobooks through supported libraries features the ability to change playback speed, skip forward and back, as well as pause.

If you haven’t checked out Libby before, the added CarPlay functionality is another reason to download the free app to get instant access to free audiobooks and more which can offer a lot of savings over paid subscriptions like Amazon’s Audible.

Libby is a free download from the App Store. Learn more about Libby here.

If your vehicle doesn’t CarPlay support, you can add an aftermarket receiver to gain the functionality starting from around $250 for entry-level options. Also, be sure to check out our roundup of the best aftermarket CarPlay receivers.

