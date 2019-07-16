New video offers clearest look yet at all three iPhone 11 variants

We’re two months away from Apple’s expected announcement of the new iPhone 11 lineup of devices. Ahead of that announcement, YouTuber MKBHD has gotten his hands on dummy models of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R, providing our clearest look yet at the new devices.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

In the video, we get a close look at the new camera bump design, which now houses three lenses on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. The new lens is expected to be an ultra-wide-angle lens, allowing users to take images that include a much larger field of view.

Of note, the dummy models corroborate reports that the iPhone 11R will adopt the the same square camera bump of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. This is notable as the iPhone 11R will go from a single camera setup to a dual-camera setup, while the other iPhone 11 models will adopt a triple-lens array.

What’s not shown in this video is the rumored “frosted glass” design that has been rumored for the iPhone 11. This was first suggested by Ming-Chi Kuo back in February, but we haven’t heard much else about it since then. The dummies also don’t show the redesigned mute switch that has been rumored.

Other rumored features of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max include support for bilateral wireless charging, which would allow you to charge Qi devices such as AirPods on by placing them on the back of your iPhone. The iPhone 11 has also been rumored to drop Apple’s pressure-sensitive 3D Touch technology.

Watch the full hands-on video from MKBHD below and let us know what you think down in the comments below.

Read more about the iPhone 11: