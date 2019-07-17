9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 2: An unlikely marathon

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

In the second episode of our new Watch Time podcast, my personal fitness coach Jacob Knight and I talk about his role in helping me explore new forms of fitness with the Apple Watch, the benefits of starting an exercise streak, his experience with both losing weight and building muscle, and an unlikely marathon he ran in December with the Apple Watch. Jacob’s transformation with the Apple Watch is one you have to see for yourself.

9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks from July through September.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/07/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-07-17-2019.mp3

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Jacob:

Instagram @jacobisknight

Twitter @jacobisknight

Jacob’s fitness journey with Apple Watch:

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!