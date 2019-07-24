Carrot Weather is out with an update today that brings a variety of useful new features. Highlights include a new design for iPad as well as support for Slide Over and Split View multitasking. Users will also gain iCloud sync and restore, improved severe weather notifications, and more.

iPad overhaul

First up for the latest Carrot Weather iOS update is an overhaul for iPad. The popular app now features Slide Over and Split View support for a nice multitasking experience. The Carrot Weather redesign for iPad makes better use of the larger canvas and also includes new keyboard shortcuts.

More current observation data points, a new day details screen, and popovers galore!

For Tier 3 subscribers, the app now supports automatic foreground refreshes, which can be leveraged to create an always-on iPad weather station.

iCloud sync and restore

iCloud sync and restore arrives with this update and will certainly be a welcome addition for Carrot Weather users. The feature will keep app settings, saved locations, weather stations, achievements, and secret locations synced across your devices via iCloud.

Meanwhile, the restore feature will make it a breeze to get up and running with the app just how you left it on new or restored devices. Check out the new iCloud section in Carrot Weather’s settings.

Improved sever weather notifications

Both severe weather alert and hurricane tracker notifications have been revamped to show more information for Tier 1 members.

Improved weather maps

Tier 2 members can now access more details on weather maps when tapping a storm cell or hurricane’s path.

The update also includes custom air quality notifications, two new achievements, and one more secret location.

Carrot Weather is available from the App Store for $5, with in-app subscriptions starting from $0.99/month or $5/year available to unlock more of the app’s features.

