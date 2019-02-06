Carrot Weather update brings Apple Watch location search, custom complications, new data source, more

Carrot Weather is out with an update that includes a host of new features for its Apple Watch app. The latest version brings location search to Apple Watch along with custom complications, shortcuts, forecast options for the Infograph Modular watch face, a new data source, and more.

The new Carrot Weather update rolled out last night and follows the major update that arrived last December with new weather sources, Apple Watch complications, Netatmo Weather Station integration, and more.

In addition to version 4.10 adding a variety of Apple Watch focused features, Australian users are getting a local weather source: WillyWeather. There’s also one new secret location, and one new achievement to unlock.

Here are the full release notes:

I hope your new year is off to a terrible start, meatbags, because otherwise you might not be as grateful to me for this major update as you should be.

Australia-Only Data Source I can’t protect you from poisonous spiders and rabid koalas, but I can get you more accurate forecasts down under with the new WillyWeather data source, which incorporates data from the Australian government’s Bureau of Meteorology. (Premium Club required on iPhone/iPad, Ultrapremium Club required on Apple Watch.)

Apple Watch Location Search Look up a city on the go with my new voice search, accessible from the bottom of my watch app’s locations screen.

Custom Complication Combinations (Premium Club only) Want to keep on top of multiple weather data points, but don’t have enough complication slots to go around? Now you can set up custom combinations of data points in any small complication slot. Wind + air quality? Precipitation chance + rainfall amount? UV index + cloud cover? Go nuts.

Infograph Modular Forecast Options (Premium Club only) Customize the Infograph Modular watch face’s large slot to show a 10-hour chart, a 5-hour chart, or a text-only summary for the forecast ahead. (Bonus: the 5-hour chart shows precipitation chance as a bar graph in the background!)

Complication Shortcuts (Premium Club only) Tap on a small complication that displays a single data point (like UV index) to open the app right to a 24-hour view that lets you see how that data point will change over the course of the day. Or tap the new weather maps complication to jump directly to the maps screen. (Weather maps on Apple Watch require Ultrapremium Club.)

But wait, there’s more!

– Tap an hour on the Apple Watch’s hourly details screen to view the full list of weather data for that hour.

– Tap the Apple Watch’s day details screen to quickly jump to the details for the following day without having to back out to the main screen.

– Add a custom data point to the Apple Watch hourly details screen. (From my iPhone app’s settings screen, go to Apple Watch customization, then main app to modify.)

– Add the “Temp + Condition (Alt)” complication to your Infograph or Infograph Modular face to show the current weather condition as an emoji in a spot where an image can’t otherwise be shown.

– Modify the “station radius” option on the personal weather stations screen to customize how close you need to be for me to incorporate that station’s data into your forecast.

And along with a bevy of bug fixes and performance improvements, I also added 1 new secret location and 1 new achievement.

Yeah, you meatbags better be grateful.

xoxo, CARROT