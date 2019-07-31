Apple teams up with Xbox co-creator ahead of Arcade game service launch

Apple Arcade is set to launch this fall with over 100 new, exclusive games and the company has made the notable hire of Nat Brown, an Xbox co-creator and former Valve engineer before the game service arrives.

Reported by Variety, Nat Brown shared the news on Twitter that he started his new role at Apple this week.

i’m looking forward to continuing to work on my obsessions by focusing on all applications of graphics, and working with any of you using graphics on Apple platforms :)

After his time at Microsoft and co-creating the Xbox, Brown has held a number of positions in the tech industry including VP of technology at Myspace. But most recently, he was working on Valve’s VR team.

Brown shared that a theme throughout his career has been an “obsession with platform ecosystems and systems engineering.” While he didn’t share exactly what he’ll be working on in his new role at Apple, it could include projects like Apple Arcade, ARKit, and maybe even Apple’s rumored AR glasses/headset that has been predicted to launch as soon as next year.

Brown elaborated about improving games and AR/VR and how it impacts platforms. Notably, Apple Arcade will be available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.

games and AR/VR push systems really, really hard. so making games & AR/VR content work well makes platforms better for all types of software. often games spin off new UX concepts, or the game hardware supply chain (like GPUs) ends up powering completely new solutions like AI/ML.

Check out the Twitter thread below for his full announcement.

ohai! so today I start at apple. a little thread if you're interested… — Nat Brown (@natbro) July 29, 2019

