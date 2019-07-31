Apple releases macOS Catalina beta 5 to developers

Apple today has released the fifth developer beta of macOS Catalina. This comes as Apple earlier this week released the fifth developer betas of watchOS 6, iPadOS 13, iOS 13, and tvOS 13.

If you’re already running the developer beta of macOS Catalina, you can update to beta 5 through System Preferences. Notice any major changes in today’s update? Be sure to let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Curious what Apple's major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac?

