SmartGym app for iOS updated with new Apple Watch app, voice guidance, full HIIT support, more

Popular workout tracking app, SmartGym, has been updated today with some notable changes. Coming with version 4 of the software is full HIIT and home workout support, voice guidance, new awards, pre-made workouts from professionals, and more.

If you haven’t checked out SmartGym yet, here’s how the developer describes the app:

Tired of carrying a piece of paper around the Gym? Or using the notes app to keep track of your workout? Or maybe you’re a Personal Trainer and wants to keep track of all your students’ progress? SmartGym solves all this in a beautiful, elegant and easy way.

SmartGym offers both prescribed workouts from pros as well as the ability to create and track custom workouts. Other great features include support for Siri, syncing data with Apple’s Health app, and workouts counting toward your Apple Watch Activity Rings.

Today’s version 4 update brings some notable new changes including a new Apple Watch app:

Pre-made workouts carefully created by professionals and curated for you.

Full HIIT Support. Every exercise can now be made duration based. Also, when working out, SmartGym will automatically activate all timers and move to the next exercise for you.

Full Home Workouts support. With a simple toggle, you can list only exercises that don’t require any equipment.

Unlock awards as you go through your workouts and hit your goals.

All new Apple Watch app to fully support HIIT workouts.

Work out with voice guidance.

SmartGym is available as a free download from the App Store for basic functions, with in-app subscriptions starting from $4.49/month or $26/year to unlock the premium features.

