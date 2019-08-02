Apple Card Customer Agreement goes live on Goldman Sachs’ website ahead of August launch, warns about jailbreaking

We’ve learned more details this week about Apple Card ahead of its launch set for sometime this month. Now Apple’s bank partner, Goldman Sachs, has published the Apple Card Customer Agreement on its website with all the fine details, including a warning about jailbreaking.

During the company’s earnings call earlier this week, Tim Cook confirmed that Apple Card would be launching in August. We also learned today that Apple is winding down its rewards program with Barclays and that an Apple Card companion app will be coming to the iPad.

While we’ve already known most of the details about Apple’s upcoming credit card, Goldman Sachs has made its Apple Card Customer Agreement public on its website with all of the fine details (via MacRumors).

The agreement does confirm that additional cardholders won’t be an option, meaning if you want Apple Card, you’ll have to apply and be approved for it on your own iPhone.

Another interesting tidbit is a warning about jailbreaking and losing the ability to access/manage your account or Goldman Sachs even closing your account.

If you make unauthorized modifications to your Eligible Device, such as by disabling hardware or software controls (for example, through a process sometimes referred to as “jailbreaking”), your Eligible Device may no longer be eligible to access or manage your Account. You acknowledge that use of a modified Eligible Device in connection with your Account is expressly prohibited, constitutes a violation of this Agreement, and could result in our denying or limiting your access to or closing your Account as well as any other remedies available to us under this Agreement. The rest of the agreement contains all of the standard legalese and information we’ve known like the interest rate range of 13.24-23.24%, the rewards program, no fee approach, and more. Check out the full Apple Card Customer Agreement here. Take a look at our roundup of everything we know about the product ahead of its imminent launch for more details like approval odds, the set up process, and much more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: