If you’ve used the Mac for a while, you’ve likely heard the name NetNewsWire. It’s a powerful and open source RSS reader for macOS, and it’s being completely relaunched with an array of useful features.

NetNewsWire supports syncing feeds via Feedbin, as well as direct feed-downloading. There’s also a Safari extension to easily add new feeds to the app. You can create folders, search among your feeds, and share content to a variety of third-party platforms.

From a design standpoint, NetNewsWire is easy to navigate and supports keyboard shortcuts. There’s also a Dark Mode theme that matches your system preference on macOS.

Here’s the full features list and you can learn even more through the online help book.

We value stability, performance, quality, and platform-specific design over features. But NetNewsWire does have some features. :) Safari extension for easy feed-adding

Direct feed-downloading

Syncing via Feedbin

Sharing to Mail, MarsEdit, Micro.blog, Notes, Messages, and so on

Easy keyboard navigation

AppleScript support

Dark Mode

Starred articles

All Unread and Today smart feeds

Folders

Importing and exporting OPML feed lists

Searching

Help book

Multiple accounts

NetNewsWire 5.0 is available in public beta now as a free download. If you’re looking for a powerful, open source RSS reader for macOS, I highly recommend checking it out. There’s also an iOS version on the way, but it’s not yet available to the public.

