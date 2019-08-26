NetNewsWire 5.0, the relaunched version of the powerful open-source Mac RSS reader app, is now out of beta.

Version 5 launched in public beta just two weeks ago, aiming for a balance of performance and power…

We value stability, performance, quality, and platform-specific design over features. But NetNewsWire does have some features. :)

One of the most useful of these is the ability to create feeds in one of three ways. First, you can download the direct feed as usual.

Second, you can use a Feedbin subscription. The service integrates email newsletters and Twitter into the feed, and can help pull in the full text of an article, where the RSS feed only provides part of it.

Third, there’s a Safari extension that allows you to easily add news feeds to the app.

Other features highlighted by the volunteer team behind the app are:

The team says that it created NetNewsWire as a small part of creating a better internet.

We support the open web. The big social networking sites are damaging society and eroding democracy — and we believe one of the ways out of this is to get our news via the open web rather than from Twitter and Facebook. NetNewsWire is part of repairing the web we lost, and it’s part of building the web we want. That future web should not include viral hate speech, abuse, massive corporate surveillance, or successful influence operations by hostile governments and entities opposed to democracy. NetNewsWire isn’t the answer — it’s an answer. It’s just a small part of what needs to be done. But it’s the work we personally know how to do, so we do it. We also love high-quality Mac and iOS apps, and we hope that NetNewsWire will be an example.

NetNewsWire is written mostly in Swift. Work on an iOS version is already under way.

Happy NetNewsWire 5.0 Day, everybody! The best RSS reader on the Mac is free, open source, and out of beta today. BIG thanks to @brentsimmons and everyone else who contributed to the project.https://t.co/wgdZoDKGqd — Peter Cohen (@flargh) August 26, 2019

