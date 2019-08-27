Apple TV+ show ‘Dickinson’ to premiere at Tribeca TV festival on September 14

Apple will premiere its Apple TV+ original TV show Dickinson at the Tribeca television festival on September 14.

The company will screen the first episode to festival attendees and then hold a panel with the show screenwriter Alena Smith, and stars Hailee Steinfeld (who plays Emily Dickinson) and Jane Krakowski (who plays Dickinson’s mother).

Yesterday, Apple shared a trailer for Dickinson which is a pitched as a comedy-drama covering Emily Dickinson’s coming of age story.

Apple has not officially said when Apple TV+ will launch other than a vague allusion to ‘this fall’. Dickinson is expected to be part of the launch lineup of Apple’s original programming.

Apple is about to announce the September iPhone event, which we expect to take place on September 10th. It is widely presumed that Apple will also announce availability and pricing details for Apple TV+ at the same event although it is not expected to launch on the same day.

Therefore, the September 14 airing of the Dickinson episode would mean Apple is showing its library before the service comes online, as it continues to build hype and media attention for its Apple TV+ subscription service offering.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

